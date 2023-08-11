MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Issues Earnings Results

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.37 and a beta of 1.43. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $63.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on MLTX. SVB Securities lifted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,927,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLTX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $13,916,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 576.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 258,378 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.
About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.