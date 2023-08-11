MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Issues Earnings Results

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.37 and a beta of 1.43. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $63.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MLTX. SVB Securities lifted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,927,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLTX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $13,916,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 576.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 258,378 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.