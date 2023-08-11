Morgan Stanley Downgrades Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) to Underweight

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale lowered Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.
Verbund Stock Performance
Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter.
Verbund Company Profile
VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 468 MW; solar power with a capacity of 443 MW; and 1 thermal power plant.
