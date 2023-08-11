Morgan Stanley Lowers BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $47.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BWA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

BorgWarner stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,155. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average is $46.94.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 100,784.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,738,765,000 after buying an additional 260,195,018 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,080.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,956,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,713 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $92,430,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 10,047.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,711,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,282 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

