Morgan Stanley Raises Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Price Target to GBX 4,470

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,450 ($56.87) to GBX 4,470 ($57.12) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
IKTSY has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 4,500 ($57.51) to GBX 4,400 ($56.23) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Intertek Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,435.00.
Intertek Group Price Performance
Intertek Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.8454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%.
About Intertek Group
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
