Morgan Stanley Raises Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Price Target to GBX 4,470

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,450 ($56.87) to GBX 4,470 ($57.12) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

IKTSY has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 4,500 ($57.51) to GBX 4,400 ($56.23) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Intertek Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,435.00.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IKTSY

Intertek Group Price Performance

Intertek Group Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.61. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $56.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.8454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%.

About Intertek Group

(Get Free Report)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.