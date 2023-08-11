Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TXG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.42.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of TXG stock opened at $51.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.84. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 30.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $143,266.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,179,041.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $143,266.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,179,041.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $91,674.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,437.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,565 shares of company stock worth $4,926,066. Insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after buying an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,753,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,385,000 after purchasing an additional 151,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,654,000 after purchasing an additional 446,601 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,372,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,928 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,530,000 after purchasing an additional 530,985 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics



10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

