Morguard (TSE:MRC) PT Raised to C$145.00

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.44% from the stock’s current price.
Morguard Stock Down 0.6 %
TSE:MRC traded down C$0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$102.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$103.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$106.49. Morguard has a twelve month low of C$100.21 and a twelve month high of C$124.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.09.
Morguard Company Profile
