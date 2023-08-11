Morguard (TSE:MRC) PT Raised to C$145.00

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.44% from the stock’s current price.

Morguard Stock Down 0.6 %

TSE:MRC traded down C$0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$102.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$103.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$106.49. Morguard has a twelve month low of C$100.21 and a twelve month high of C$124.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.09.

Morguard Company Profile

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management company, engages in acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. The company offers real estate management services, including acquisitions, development, dispositions, leasing, performance measurement, and asset and property management; real estate investment advisory services; and investment products across equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios to institutional clients and private investors.

