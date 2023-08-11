MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Short Interest Update

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 135.5% from the July 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 116.4% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 177,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 95,324 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in MorphoSys by 9,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 66.7% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys Stock Performance

MOR opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $8.67. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MorphoSys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.30 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

See Also

