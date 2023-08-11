MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 88.26% from the stock’s previous close.

MRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

MRC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.03. 634,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,310. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.20.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). MRC Global had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MRC Global will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 63.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 115.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 22,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 167,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

