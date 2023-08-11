Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MUR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE MUR opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.86%. The company had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $4,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,499,831 shares in the company, valued at $64,942,682.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,500 shares of company stock worth $5,269,030. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

