Mustang Bio (MBIO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.85) by $0.79. On average, analysts expect Mustang Bio to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIO traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 27,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,324. Mustang Bio has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MBIO. BTIG Research raised their price target on Mustang Bio from $4.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Mustang Bio from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 22.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 482,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 105.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,256,470 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 3,861.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 626,995 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

