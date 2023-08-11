MX TOKEN Price Reaches $2.76 on Exchanges (MX)

MX TOKEN (MX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last week, MX TOKEN has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MX TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $276.29 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MX TOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $2.76 or 0.00009406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MX TOKEN Profile

MX TOKEN was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official website is www.mexc.com. The Reddit community for MX TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/mexc_official. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MX TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is a decentralized digital asset developed by MEXC Global, which is based on Ethereum Blockchain and acts as proof of the interests of the MEXC community. MX Token is the only token in MEXC Exchange ecological system, connecting MX users, communities, project teams, and partners. MEXC is committed to enabling MX Token from the value aspect, including fee deduction and various MEXC products participation rights. MEXC is also expanding MX Token’s usage scenarios by introducing on-chain lending, mining, and DEX trading and making it the first cross-chain asset of BSC and HECO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MX TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars.

