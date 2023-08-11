My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Capitalization Achieves $923,750.42

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $923,750.42 and $220,365.11 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003083 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000350 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007618 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

