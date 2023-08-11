Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Trading 5.1% Higher

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $17.54. 249,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 568,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Myriad Genetics Trading Up 7.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $183.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 8,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $198,760.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,743.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,217,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,284 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,212,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 37,166 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

