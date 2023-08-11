NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 387,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 547,941 shares.The stock last traded at $6.00 and had previously closed at $6.26.

NaaS Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NaaS Technology

About NaaS Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAAS. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NaaS Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NaaS Technology by 4,856.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NaaS Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

