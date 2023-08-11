NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 387,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 547,941 shares.The stock last traded at $6.00 and had previously closed at $6.26.
NaaS Technology Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40.
NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of NaaS Technology
About NaaS Technology
NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.
