Nano (XNO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.03 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00002260 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $88.20 million and $1.03 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,306.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.81 or 0.00282709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.78 or 0.00777592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00013417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.42 or 0.00533977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00059946 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00121810 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

