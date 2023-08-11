National Bank Financial Boosts KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Price Target to C$10.50

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.
KP Tissue Stock Up 0.3 %
About KP Tissue
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.
