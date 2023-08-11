National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for CAE in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. CAE had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

CAE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.38.

CAE Price Performance

CAE stock traded up C$0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$32.21. 127,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,724. CAE has a 12 month low of C$20.90 and a 12 month high of C$32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.99.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

