National Bankshares Boosts Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$21.25

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$20.75 to C$21.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KMP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.50.
Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance
About Killam Apartment REIT
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
