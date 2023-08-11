National Bankshares Boosts Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$21.25

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$20.75 to C$21.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KMP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.50.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

About Killam Apartment REIT

TSE KMP.UN traded up C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 101,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,736. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$14.62 and a one year high of C$19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.49. The stock has a market cap of C$2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.64.

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.