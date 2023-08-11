National Bankshares Increases K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target to C$36.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KBL. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of KBL stock opened at C$34.92 on Thursday. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$26.53 and a twelve month high of C$34.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$376.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.02. K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of C$70.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$70.36 million. Research analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 1.2713149 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 203.39%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

