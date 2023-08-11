National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stake Lessened by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC cut its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 21.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $74.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.41.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.495 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. Argus reduced their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

