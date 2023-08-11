National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Stock Price Down 7.7%

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.68 and last traded at $50.75. 53,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 222,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.17. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 11.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 7.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 10.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 748.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in National Health Investors by 42.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

