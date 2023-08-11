Navcoin Trading Up 10.3% This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $17,771.07 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0549 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00188204 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00049879 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00028469 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00020313 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003374 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

