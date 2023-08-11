NEAR Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $42.79 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $42.79 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00004516 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00042391 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00028485 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000683 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.34281962 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $41,818,309.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

