Needham & Company LLC Boosts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $46.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RNG. Truist Financial decreased their target price on RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on RingCentral from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RNG

RingCentral Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE RNG traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.04. 2,066,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,708. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $54.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40, a PEG ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.91.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $533.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $2,029,211.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $2,029,211.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,356,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,096.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,276 shares of company stock worth $3,231,069. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 153,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 663,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after purchasing an additional 19,478 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.