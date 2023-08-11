Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Paramount Global from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.