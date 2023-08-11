NEM Price Tops $0.0295 (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. During the last seven days, NEM has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. NEM has a total market capitalization of $265.93 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEM Coin Profile

NEM (XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a blockchain platform that was launched in 2015 and aimed to improve on the imperfections of other chains at the time. It was one of the first non-turing complete chains to offer user-defined tokens, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and a P2P reputation system. It introduced the proof-of-importance consensus mechanism to reward on-chain activity and deter wealth concentration. NEM’s client, NIS, is written in Java. In 2021, NEM was hard forked by a team aiming to turn it into the world’s leading payments platform for on-chain and off-chain media content.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

