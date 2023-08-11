NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.28)-$(0.23) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The company issued revenue guidance of $565-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.44 million. NeoGenomics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.28–$0.23 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.30.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEO

NeoGenomics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NEO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 283,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,677. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.31 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. Equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 165.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Further Reading

