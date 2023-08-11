NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.28–$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $565.00 million-$575.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.42 million. NeoGenomics also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.28)-$(0.23) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.30.

NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.06. 976,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $20.54.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.31 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 108.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 58.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

