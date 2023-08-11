New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Barclays

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Times from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

New York Times Stock Performance

NYT stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,138. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.02. New York Times has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $45.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. New York Times had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $590.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Times

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New York Times by 393.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 25,158 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at $1,255,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in New York Times by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 147,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 36,963 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Featured Stories

