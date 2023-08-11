News (NASDAQ:NWS) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.66 and last traded at $21.48. 211,923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 823,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in News by 40.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in News by 138.5% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of News by 128.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in News by 109.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

