News (NASDAQ:NWS) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.66 and last traded at $21.48. 211,923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 823,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.
News Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64.
News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%.
About News
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
