News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

News stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,758,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.32. News has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 6.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of News by 3.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 995,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after buying an additional 35,773 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in News by 2.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in News by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in News by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 222,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

