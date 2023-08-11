NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,604 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.4% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $33,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.29. 7,943,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,149,105. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.91 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

