NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Lowered by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 2.3% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE NEE opened at $68.29 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.91 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.84.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

