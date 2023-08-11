NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.97

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 1011175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

NextNav Trading Up 19.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.83.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 67.35% and a negative net margin of 2,157.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. Research analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextNav news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 736,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,962.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,434 shares of company stock worth $121,791. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NN. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextNav by 35.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NextNav by 17,421.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NextNav by 146.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 115,481 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the second quarter worth approximately $985,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextNav by 49.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

