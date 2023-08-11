NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 4.5%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.65. 11,675,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 52,646,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Nomura cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.40 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.03.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. NIO’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 1,182.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

