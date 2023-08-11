Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) PT Raised to $50.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.22.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $41.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.98. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.01 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 55.68% and a return on equity of 57.03%. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 110,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $4,624,501.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,088,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 110,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $4,624,501.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,088,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $161,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,474.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,791 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,692 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

