Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $50.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Northern Oil and Gas traded as high as $42.86 and last traded at $42.70, with a volume of 347138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.84.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Northern Oil and Gas

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 110,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $4,624,501.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,088,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $161,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,474.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bahram Akradi sold 110,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $4,624,501.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,088,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 142,791 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,692 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,271,000 after buying an additional 6,322,462 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,803,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,497,000 after buying an additional 354,002 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% during the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,625,000 after acquiring an additional 494,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.98.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 55.68%. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.