Northland Securities Raises Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target to $64.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Northland Securities from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALRM. Barclays upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.84. 181,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,446. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Alarm.com has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $76.89.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $209.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $45,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $76,452.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,072.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $45,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,188 shares of company stock valued at $555,270. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 422.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

