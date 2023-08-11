Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NCLH. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.58.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 674.16%. The company’s revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,319.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,319.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $307,523.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,339.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,678,000 after purchasing an additional 863,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,716,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,983,000 after purchasing an additional 77,389 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,503,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,627,000 after purchasing an additional 169,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,885,000 after purchasing an additional 196,978 shares in the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.