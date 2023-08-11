Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.96-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $892.00 million-$902.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $907.77 million. Novanta also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.96 to $3.15 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOVT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

Shares of NOVT stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.12. 67,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,219. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.55 and its 200 day moving average is $163.27. Novanta has a 1 year low of $111.02 and a 1 year high of $187.60.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novanta will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Novanta by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

