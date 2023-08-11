Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70 to $0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $221 million to $224 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $229.57 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.96-$3.15 EPS.

Shares of Novanta stock traded up $2.35 on Thursday, hitting $155.48. 169,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.84. Novanta has a 52 week low of $111.02 and a 52 week high of $187.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.33.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Novanta had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $229.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Novanta will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOVT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Novanta by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Novanta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Novanta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

