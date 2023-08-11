Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $1.82, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $424.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.3% on a year-over-year basis. Novavax updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.61. 1,412,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,405,892. The stock has a market cap of $718.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Novavax by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Novavax by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. B. Riley raised Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen lowered Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

