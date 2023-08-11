Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Downgraded to Hold at DNB Markets

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $182.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $408.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.00. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $192.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,341,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,020,000 after acquiring an additional 886,679 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 199.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,248 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,280,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,316,000 after purchasing an additional 163,988 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.