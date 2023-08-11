Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to Issue $0.88 Semi-annual Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.8836 per share on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.52. 2,119,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.00. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $192.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after buying an additional 1,472,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,104 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after purchasing an additional 966,580 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,659,000 after buying an additional 450,122 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DNB Markets cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

