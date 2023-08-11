Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $616.21 million for the quarter. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.30%.
Novozymes A/S Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NVZMY traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.32. 11,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $45.88 and a 52 week high of $63.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.71.
Novozymes A/S Company Profile
