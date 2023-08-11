Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $616.21 million for the quarter. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.30%.

Novozymes A/S Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NVZMY traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.32. 11,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $45.88 and a 52 week high of $63.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

See Also

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

