Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Rating Reiterated by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Nuvalent’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.37) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.71) EPS.

NUVL has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Securities began coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NUVL

Nuvalent Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16. Nuvalent has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $50.58.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuvalent will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $81,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $81,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $127,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,024 shares of company stock worth $1,529,922 in the last three months. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 115.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,745,000 after acquiring an additional 877,835 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in Nuvalent by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,788,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,056,000 after buying an additional 709,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,953,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after acquiring an additional 506,084 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 31.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,886,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,223,000 after acquiring an additional 450,287 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.