Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Rating Reiterated by Leerink Partnrs

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Nuvalent’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.37) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.71) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NUVL. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvalent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16. Nuvalent has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $50.58.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total value of $149,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $81,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total transaction of $149,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,922. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 22.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Nuvalent by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Nuvalent by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

