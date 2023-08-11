NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on NuVasive from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded NuVasive from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NuVasive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.18. 210,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,812. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $317.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.53 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

