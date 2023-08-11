Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Nuvei from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nuvei from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nuvei from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Nuvei from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Nuvei from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nuvei

Nuvei Trading Down 4.5 %

NVEI stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,455. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.29, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $43.81.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $256.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.56 million. Nuvei had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nuvei will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Institutional Trading of Nuvei

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Nuvei by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Nuvei by 12.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,812,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,091,000 after purchasing an additional 309,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuvei by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nuvei during the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nuvei by 77.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.