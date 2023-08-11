NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at TD Securities

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NUVSF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NUVSF

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

About NuVista Energy

Shares of NUVSF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.94. 1,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,767. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40.

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.